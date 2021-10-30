Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting an Oklahoma deputy seven times was found dead Friday evening along with his estranged wife, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

Braedon Chesser, 27, was sought by law enforcement authorities after he shot a deputy of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office during a standoff at his home Friday morning. The call originated due to a report of domestic violence, Fox News reported.

Chesser was found in the woods behind the residence and his wife was inside the home. Authorities didn’t provide details regarding their deaths.

The seriously wounded deputy who was not identified underwent surgery later Friday. Although his condition is unclear, he is expected to survive, according to Fox.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was “heartbroken” to hear that a deputy was shot.

I was heartbroken to learn a Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Deputy was shot this morning. The Bible tells us God is our refuge and strength, and present in our time of trouble. I'm told the deputy is stable and awaiting surgery. I'm praying for his recovery.https://t.co/mQwaPsjtvT — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 29, 2021

