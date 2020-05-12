BOSTON – The “escapee” was slow moving and wearing colorful blue and green feathers making him easy to locate by a Boston police officer.
Moreover, once he heard the “siren,” he gave up without a fight.
However, the siren in this case wasn’t what it seemed on Monday morning during a police encounter with a runaway peacock in Roxbury.
“An officer on scene relied on his quick wit to track down a peacock mating call on his cellphone,” reported the Boston Police Department News, “successfully luring the bird into a fenced-in yard where he waited patiently for the arrival of Boston Animal Control.”