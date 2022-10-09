Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A 15-year-old in Florida is facing charges after video shows him body slamming a school resource officer who was attempting to break up a fight between two other students.

St. Cloud police said SRO Ball was trying to break up a fight between two male students at St. Cloud High School when a third male student grabbed the officer around the torso and slammed him to the ground.

Fox News reports that the student and the officer ended up in a physical altercation where the student continued to fight and resist arrest until bystanders helped get him under control.

Neither one of them were hurt in the incident.The teenager was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Orlando. St. Cloud police Chief Goerke released a statement Saturday stating the incident was “extremely disturbing.” Statement from Chief Goerke regarding yesterday’s incident at St. Cloud High School. pic.twitter.com/1TbDM2oEvZ — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) October 7, 2022 “To be clear, the incident Officer Ball was dealing with did not involve the student that was arrested. Officer Ball was there to prevent two other students from harming each other,” he wrote. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened. We will never tolerate behavior that targets our officers and will hold those accountable at the highest levels.”

