COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A missing 20-year-old Ohio woman was found dead inside a vacant home on Sunday, investigators said. Brianna Ratliff was last seen Thursday at about 7 p.m. in the Hall Park area of the city of Coshocton, about 70 miles northeast of Columbus, the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Ratliff said she was going to the local Pit Stop gas station, located at 629 Chestnut Street. However, she was never heard from again.

On Friday afternoon, Ratliff was reported missing.

About 7:16 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a phone call from a search party stating they had found a dead female who matched Ratliff’s description in a vacant residence in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street. The body was identified to be Ratliff.

The sheriff’s office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued processing of the scene Monday. Police caution tape blocked off the house, front yard and a wooded area behind the home. The sheriff’s office mobile command unit was also on scene.

Investigators believe foul play is suspected, the Coshocton Tribune reported.

No further details were immediately released.