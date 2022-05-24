Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Twelve days after a University of Minnesota honors student was reported missing, local authorities announced on Friday that his body was discovered in the Mississippi River.

The University of Minnesota Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday that, alongside the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, they were canceling their missing person alert for 19-year-old Austin Retterath, the New York Post reported.

Retterath was last seen alive May 8 in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

Although his cause of death was not immediately disclosed, investigators concluded there were no signs of a crime.

The young was was enrolled in the College of Science and Engineering. He reportedly made the dean’s list in the fall of 2021, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that his Instagram account says he is a member of the university’s class of 2025.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body of another man found deceased in the Mississippi River last Wednesday, two days before the missing honors engineering student was identified, the Post reported.

It was unclear if the cases are connected.