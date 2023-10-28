Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago, Illinois – One person was taken into custody on Friday morning after a casket containing a dead body was ejected from a hearse during a hit-and-run crash, according to police.

NBC5 reported that police were called at 0830 hours regarding a collision involving a white Cadillac hearse and a silver Kia. An initial investigation revealed the Kia was traveling southbound on Kedzie Avenue at a high rate of speed, when it struck the hearse, which was heading eastbound on 183rd Street, authorities said.

A casket with a body inside was ejected during the collision, authorities said. Three people fled from the Kia, which had been reported stolen from Chicago Heights, according to police.

One of the suspects, who has yet to be identified, was later taken into custody.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital by paramedics in unknown condition.