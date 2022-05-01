Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit on Black Lives Matter so he can get the facts on the organization’s suspicious use of donations – which he calls a “concerning pattern of behavior.”

On Sunday, Rokita told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that his lawsuit stems from accusations that organizational leaders misused donation funds by secretly purchasing a lavish $6 million mansion and allegedly funding co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ suspiciously extravagant lifestyle.”

Rokita said that when news broke in February about the purchasing of a mansion, a lot of people said ‘hey, we’re going to look into it’ – well, we are, we did and we will continue until we get the cooperation and we get the facts.”

Rokita said that he believes numerous “woke” corporations who donated to Black Lives Matter wish he would ignore the allegations.

“For the woke corporation that gave millions of dollars and others on the left, they should know that I’m not going to give up,” he said.

“I think they’d rather just us forget about this episode, forget about the mansions, forget about everything else – and we’re not because we can’t be this gullible again.”