WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden plans to sign executive actions on police reform as early as this month. NBC News reported that Biden plans to take the action so the issue can be started again after failing late last year.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, stalled last year on Capitol Hill after attempts to craft a bipartisan measure failed. Sources have told Law Officer that much of the problem was the insistence by some lawmakers to get rid of qualified immunity, a Supreme Court sanctioned protection that politicians have.

The executive actions on policing are still being finalized, but whatever action President Biden takes, it would apply to federal law enforcement only.

Last year, the Justice Department imposed new restrictions on chokeholds and “no-knock” warrants.

Two people familiar with the discussions said the White House could roll out the executive actions to mark the beginning of Black History Month in February.

