A substitute teacher at a North Carolina middle school who became unruly this week and made derogatory comments to students is now facing criminal charges, according to authorities.

Khadja Wilkins works as a substitute at Albemarle Middle School. On Thursday around Noon she became belligerent toward the students calling them derogatory names, the police report indicated. Wilkins then threatened mass violence and a school resource officer intervened and removed her from campus, Fox 46 Charlotte reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no explanation offered for the outburst or specifically what the threat of mass violence entailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Wilkins was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including disorderly conduct and threats of mass violence on school property.