Austin, Texas – Jorge Pastore has been named as the Austin SWAT police officer who was shot and killed on Saturday morning, according to a statement made by Austin Police Department interim Chief Robin Henderson.

Officer Pastore graduated from the police academy in 2020. He is survived by his wife, two stepsons, parents and two sisters.

Pastore also served on the honor guard and the SWAT Gold Team.

“My heart is heavy today. Please help me and our APD family pay tribute to SPO Jorge Pastore for his brave & heroic actions,” Henderson’s post read. “Sir, we’ll take it from here. Thanks for all the prayers & thoughts. Continue to keep the Pastore family and our second Officer injured in your prayers.”

Four people died in a SWAT standoff situation early Saturday after police received a call from a woman saying that she had been stabbed.

SWAT officers eventually entered the home and exchanged bullets with a barricaded shooter. The suspect died at the scene, and two other people were found dead in the home.