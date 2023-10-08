Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Atlanta, Georgia – An Atlanta police officer was charged with sexual battery after a 16-year-old girl accused him of assaulting her after he responded to a traffic accident involving the girl in early August.

Police said Officer Anthony Anderson was removed from the field in August after the department learned of the complaint.

Police said Anderson was dispatched to a single-car accident during the early morning hours of August 2nd. Upon his arrived at the scene, he made contact with a 16-year-old girl who was operating the vehicle.

Anderson’s actions during and after his shift prompted a criminal investigation conducted by the by the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, police said.

“On August 2, 2023, a 16-year-old minor reported to Gwinnett County officials that she had been sexually assaulted earlier that morning by an off-duty Atlanta Police officer,” police wrote in a statement.

The police investigation concluded Thursday when Anderson was charged with Violation of Oath of Office, Cruelty to Children (2nd degree), Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Aggravated Sodomy.

USA Today reported that Anderson was taken into custody Thursday and transported by police to Fulton County Jail, where he will await trial.

“Not only am I disturbed and disappointed by these allegations, but it also angers me,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

