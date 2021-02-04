Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















SAN JOSE, Calif. — An armed suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a Northern California mall after he live-streamed on Snapchat that he wanted to “shoot up” the shopping area, police said.

The man, who was dressed in dark clothing and had distinctive purple shoulder-length hair, was tracked to the Westfield Valley Fair Mall and arrested about 45 minutes after the threats were reported to the Police Department by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, San Jose police spokesman Steve Aponte said, KTLA reported.

Responding officers “went through the mall, locating the suspect, ultimately taking him into custody without incident,” Aponte said.

The man had a loaded gun on him when he was arrested, Aponte confirmed.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

There were no injuries during the incident, police said.

