Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES — A man who was confronted at gunpoint by three robbery suspects near the University of Southern California fought back, shooting and killing one of them early Saturday, police said.

The three gunmen, all in their 20s, hopped out of a vehicle in the 1300 block of West 35th Street, west of USC. The trio approached the victim and tried to rob him, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Norma Eisenman.

However, the man fought back. During a scuffle with the armed thieves, one of the would-be robbers dropped his gun. The victim retrieved it and opened fire, the Los Angeles Times reported.

After the shooting, two of the suspects fled in their vehicle. The unidentified suspect who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Eisenman.

The dead man’s identity has not been released at the time of publication.