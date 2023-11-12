Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Rogers, Arkansas – A former University of Arkansas employee accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor, has altered her plea and received a probationary sentence.

Stephanie Neipling, 42, was arrested on July 13 on charges of fourth-degree sexual assault. The initial alert to the police came through a hotline, leading to an interview with the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

According to court documents, the victim disclosed that they were at a home with Neipling when the inappropriate conduct occurred. Initially denying the accusations, Neipling later admitted to having oral sex and other sexual relations with the child and acknowledged sending explicit photos to the minor via Snapchat.

Breaking911 reports that after initially entering a not guilty plea during her arraignment, Neipling reversed her plea to guilty during a pretrial hearing on Nov. 6. Consequently, she was handed a six-year probationary sentence.

Neipling used to work as the associate director of external relations for the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...