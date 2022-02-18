Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) said a trooper and a truck driver were both killed Friday when a tractor-trailer struck a patrol unit from behind.

The fatal crash occurred on Interstate 40 as Trooper Clark Kent Simpson had just competed issuing a citation to a truck driver.

Simpson was struck and killed by a seperate 18-wheeler as his patrol car was rear-ended, according to a press statement issued by the Arkansas State Police.

“Trooper Simpson was killed when his patrol car was struck from behind by a tractor trailer on I-40 as he was completing a traffic stop,” the agency said.

“He had pulled over a tractor trailer for speeding and had issued the driver a summons. Trooper Simpson remained behind the truck with his lights activated as it accelerated on the shoulder to pull into the travel lane,” ASP continued. “As Trooper Simpson pulled into the travel lane behind the truck another tractor trailer rear-ended his patrol car. Trooper Simpson’s patrol car went off the roadway and struck several trees and caught fire. Trooper Simpson and the second truck driver were both killed.”

Simpson had served just seven months with the state police.

“A HERO REMEMBERED NEVER DIES!!” ASP wrote at the conclusion of the statement.

Simpson’s death comes on the heels of the Colorado State Patrol publicizing footage of an injury collision as a plea to “move over” when motorists see a traffic stop on the roadway, Law Officer reported.

In the video released by police in Colorado, a state trooper narrowly avoided being hit when the driver of a minivan plowed into a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation.

