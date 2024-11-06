Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Arizona voters passed Proposition 313, which requires life sentences for anyone convicted of child sex trafficking in the state, removing current judicial discretion that allows sentences ranging from seven years to life, based on individual cases.

In another proposition, Prop 311 is projected to pass which would provide the families of first responders killed in the line of duty with a $250,000 benefit from a state fund that would be created with a $20 penalty for every criminal conviction.

While both results are a good sign for the state, almost 40% of the voters said no on each.

