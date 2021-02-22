Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















COOLIDGE, Ariz. — An Arizona man was so desperate to get out of work that he staged his own kidnapping, authorities said.

Brandon Soules, 19, was found with his hands tied up behind his back with a belt and a banana in his mouth near a water tower earlier this month in Coolidge, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported.

He told authorities that two masked men had kidnapped him, hit his head and knocked him unconscious, the outlet reported.

The men then drove him around before dumping him where he was found, Soules said.