PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. – A constable who was conducting an eviction in Tucson on Thursday was gunned down and killed. Three others including the suspect are also dead after gunfire erupted during the process, police said. Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, was serving an eviction notice Thursday at Lind Commons, 3493 E. Lind Road, where she was murdered, Tucson.com reported.

A female employee of the apartment complex was also killed as well as another unidentified person. The unnamed male suspect in the homicides is also dead, police said late Thursday.

The resident being evicted reportedly gunned down both Martinez-Garibay and the apartment manager before turning the gun on himself, according to KOLD 13. It’s unclear who the fourth victim is. The Tucson Police Department confirmed that shots were fired at the apartment complex around 11 a.m. and that officers were investigating the shooting as a homicide, but declined to provide further details including the identities of the victims.

The court record for the eviction at that address for this week shows the person who was to be evicted as Gavin Lee Stansell, Tucson.com reported.

Pima County Justice Court records show that an eviction hearing for Stansell’s case was held Monday, Aug. 22. The eviction order was issued on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the records show. When police arrived at the scene, Martinez-Garibay’s car was parked at the complex with her purse and personal phone inside. Statement from Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson on the line-of-duty death of Constable Deborah Martinez: pic.twitter.com/KpBJoAPojb — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) August 26, 2022 Martinez-Garibay was appointed to the constable’s position in March. She previously served 16 years in the Army, worked with homeless veterans and ran an adaptive golf program for veterans called PGA HOPE. When the Army veteran was appointed as constable, she said she was motivated to seek the position for reasons similar to why she was drawn to join the military. “I joined (the Army) after Sept. 11, and I just felt that it was wrong for me to sit at home when I knew that I could contribute,” Martinez-Garibay said in March. “It’s the same thing with serving my community, I can see a need.” The newly minted constable said she planned to approach evictions with “empathy and humanity.” “When I deal with the people that I have to evict, I understand that’s my responsibility, but they’re still people,” she said. “Just giving some basic dignity and respect can go so far in helping these people rebuild their lives.”