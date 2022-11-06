Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LA PLATA, Md. – A man in Maryland murdered his ex-girlfriend as well as three others before turning the firearm on himself Friday, authorities said.

Andre Sales, 28, entered a residence in the city of La Plata and opened fire, killing his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Sara Mann as well as three other people, before turning the gun on himself, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The law enforcement agency provided the following overview:

“On November 4, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and The La Plata Police Department arrived and located the homeowner, who was at the front door and advised he had returned home from work and discovered five persons deceased in the house. Officers entered and located two women and three men with trauma to their bodies.”

Continuing, the department said, “A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another male who was inside, Javon Watson, 23 of White Plains. Sales then shot himself with a gun, which was recovered. There were two young children who were initially unaccounted for, but they were located a short time later safe and unharmed at a different location.”

CCSO said investigators and forensic personnel processed evidence and interviewed family and friends as they tried to establish a motive.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to verify the cause of death for each victim.

