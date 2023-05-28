Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Stanford University pathology professor said, “Aliens have been on Earth for a long time and are still here,” and claims there are experts working on reverse engineering unknown crashed crafts.

Dr. Garry Nolan made the bold statements during last week’s SALT iConnections conference in Manhattan during a session called, “The Pentagon, Extraterrestrial Intelligence and Crashed UFOs.”

The host, Alex Klokus, said that’s tough to believe and asked him to assign a probability to that statement that extraterrestrial life visited Earth.

“100 percent,” Nolan responded.

“I think it’s an advanced form of intelligence that using some kind of intermediaries,” Nolan said. “It’s not that they walk among us wearing a skin suit. You’re going to put something there that I think of as an intelligence test.”

While there have been numerous sightings over the decades, the sighting by Socorro (NM) Officer Lonnie Zamora incident remains one of the most credible. Lonnie was in a vehicle pursuit on April 24, 1964, when he heard a loud boom.

Zamora claimed he saw two people beside a shiny object that later rose into the air accompanied by a roaring flame. Zamora’s claims were subject to attention from news media, UFO investigators and UFO organizations, and the U.S. Air Force at the time. The encounter is listed in Project Blue Book as “unknown.”