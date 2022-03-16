Alabama police officer shoots estranged wife before turning gun on himself

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A police officer in Alabama who was on leave from work shot his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself, news outlets reported.

Stephen Miller, 46, was on leave from the Scottsboro Police Department when he shot Amanda Miller on Monday at the home on Berry Road and then shot and killed himself, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Scottsboro Police Captain Erik Dohring said about 8:50 p.m. the department received reports of shots fired at the residence, WAFF-TV reported.

Stephen Miller was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Amanda Miller was transported to the hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

The victim’s sister, Laura Scarberry, said Stephen Miller had just finished rehab for drinking and was going back to work at the Scottsboro Police Department, but was on leave at the time of the incident. She also said the couple was having issues and Amanda was filing for divorce, according to the news outlet.

“It’s breaking my heart right now because I don’t know if she is going to live or if she is going to die and it hurts to know that she can’t go on with her life that she had a goal for if she is going to be paralyzed and she was the closet sister to me,” said Scarberry.

The sister also noted that she’s “still praying for Stephen’s family as well.”

Tim Smail resides nearby and said he heard the gunshots, The Olympian reported.

“I heard dogs howling when I took my trash out and I heard a series of gunfire and I also heard screaming,” Smail said. “(Police) responded fast and shut off all roads. I just said a prayer.”

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead on the case.

