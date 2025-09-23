No Result
Active Shooter At Georgia Mall

September 23, 2025
AUGUSTA, Georgia – One person was shot Tuesday afternoon at Augusta Mall, and a suspect was still on the loose, according to local news sources.

The call reportedly came in at 1:25 p.m., with deputies characterizing the event as “more of a fight” and not a mass shooting incident.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said there was one victim and that two suspects were taken into custody.

Deputies were still looking for one suspect as of 2:10 p.m.

Reports indicate that the shooter was reported at American Eagle, then reportedly ran into Bath & Body Works.

 


