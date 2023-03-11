Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – A man in Texas is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive in a trailer in Houston for four years. Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He was booked at the Harris County Jail on the charge of kidnapping.

During a Thursday court appearance, prosecutors said Segura kept the unnamed victim inside the trailer with all the exits locked and security bars over the windows, FOX Houston reported.

The female victim called 911 while Segura was at work and said she was being held hostage, KTRK-TV reported. It was not immediately clear how the victim obtained the phone or what she did or not not have access to while being held captive.

First responders had to use power tools to cut the burglar bars from the trailer to make entry, FOX News reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Segura’s bond was set at $150,000. He is due back court on Monday.

