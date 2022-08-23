Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EL CAJON, Calif. A California man is accused of fatally shooting his wife in their El Cajon home while the couple’s nine children were inside, according to law enforcement authorities.

The El Cajon Police Department identified the husband as 45-year-old Abdulhannan Abdurazaq Al Wari. He was arrested for murder following the shooting early Monday morning.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Soma Place about 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival they discovered the mortally wounded victim in a bedroom, Lt. Randy Soulard said, according to CBS 8 in San Diego.

The couple’s nine children, ages 2 to 17, were home at the time their 37-year-old mother was found dead in a bedroom, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

Police did not immediately disclose additional details, including the name of the victim, or a motive for the shooting.

None of the kids were physically injured, although it is unclear what they may have witnessed. Child Welfare Service is working to place the children in a safe environment.

Al Wari is not known to have a criminal history, but neighbors said they frequently heard the couple fighting and arguing after recently moving into the residence.

“There was always a man and a woman screaming at each other,” neighbor Kelly Clouse told NBC San Diego.

“Al Wari was taken into custody by detectives and booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of 187 PC, Homicide,” police said in a Monday press release.

El Cajon is a city of 106,000, which is located about 15 miles northeast of San Diego.