HOUSTON, Texas – A former police officer at the Texas Southern University Police Department has returned to service. Melba Ozenne is 93 years old and was sworn in as an officer during a special ceremony Friday morning.

Ozenne made history as the first female officer on the force decades earlier and later retired as a captain.

Friday morning’s ceremony came together after her granddaughter Laura Lawrence, who serves with the Houston Police Department, reached out to TSU just 24 hours earlier hoping they could honor her grandmother according to ABC13.

Ozenne is battling cancer and told her family that her years on the police force at TSU brought fond memories.

Family and friends were on hand for Ozenne’s swearing-in on the TSU campus.

In honor of her swearing-in ceremony, Lawrence presented her grandma with a case filled with TSU police badges and patches signifying service to the community.