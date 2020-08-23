NEW YORK — What has become all too common in New York, a surveillance video captures the moment a killer gunned down a woman over the weekend. The victim was a Bronx mother of three, according to reports.

The footage, released by police Sunday, shows a lone gunman, wearing dark pants and a black hoodie, firing off several rounds as he walks along East 152nd Street in Melrose shortly before 5:20 a.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported.

Priscilla Vazquez, 25, was struck once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“She was the strongest woman,” said her sister, Angela. “She didn’t need any help from anyone to take care of her kids. She did it on her own.”

She said Vazquez leaves behind three children, a 3-year-old daughter and two boys, ages 7 and 8.

Police said video footage from a nearby Courtland Avenue building captured three people getting out of a silver Chevy Traverse and walking towards two parties that were going on at the time — with the gunman seen holding a handgun and firing several rounds, The Post reported.

Witnesses told police that they heard approximately six shots.

NYPD did not release further details regarding the homicide.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the shooter to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.