Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Pittsburgh, PA. – Six people have been shot near a church while a funeral was taking place in Brighton Heights on Friday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred during the funeral for John Hornezes, Jr., at Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road. Hornezes was shot and killed October 15th in a shootout that also killed two women waiting at a North Side bus stop.

Citing Cmdr. Ford, The Post Gazette said four of the shooting victims self-transported to Allegheny General Hospital, medics transported another to AGH and a sixth victim was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

One of the victims was in critical condition, and the others were in stable condition.

Officers initially responded just after noon for a Shotspotter alert for five rounds. Shotspotter recorded another 15 rounds shortly after. Cmdr. Ford said police are still investigating where all of the shots were fired from, but he said there was “most likely” more than one shooter.

Police believe there’s a “dispute going on” around the North Side and there will be a “strong police presence in the areas of concern.”

Multiple units from Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police and PRT Police responded to secure the scene.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after four people were shot in two separate shootings in Spring Hill-City View and Perry South.