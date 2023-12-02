Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Las Vegas, Nevada – One person was shot dead and four others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a homeless encampment in Las Vegas on Friday, with the shooting coming just hours after police in Los Angeles said they are searching for a serial killer who has allegedly killed three homeless people.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jason Johansson said Friday night that the Las Vegas shooting occurred at around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street on the east side of the city,

The victim who died was a man in his 50s, Johansson said.

The four other injured victims include three men in their 30s; one is in critical condition while two are in stable condition.

A male adult teenager is also in stable condition, he said. The victims have not been identified.

The suspect is described as a black man in a hoodie who ran and then fled the scene in a black sedan according to Fox News.

Police are also working to determine if this was an isolated incident or is somehow connected to a similar shooting spree in Los Angeles.

The Vegas shooting comes hours after authorities in Los Angeles said that a serial killer is believed to be on the loose targeting people sleeping alone outdoors.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...