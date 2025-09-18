Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, PA. — What began as a follow-up on a domestic case along a stretch of rolling farmland in York County ended in one of the deadliest days for Pennsylvania law enforcement in years: three officers killed, two more critically wounded, and the suspected gunman dead.

State police said the officers were at a property Wednesday afternoon connected to a domestic-related investigation that started the previous day. As they moved to serve search and arrest warrants, gunfire erupted. Two officers were rushed to WellSpan York Hospital, where officials said they remained in critical but stable condition overnight. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene. Authorities have not released the names of the fallen or their agencies, citing notification and investigative needs.

Governor Josh Shapiro traveled to York County and called it a “tragic and devastating” day for the Commonwealth, praising officers who “ran toward danger” as schools and a nearby hospital briefly locked down. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris said there was no ongoing threat to the public and that state and federal investigators are piecing together the timeline and motive.

Local officials compared the scale of loss to the state’s darkest episodes of violence against police. A procession Wednesday night drew residents lining the route in silence, some clutching flags and candles as hearses passed. The scene at the rural property remained active into Thursday as evidence teams worked through barns, fields, and a farmhouse, collecting shell casings and mapping bullet trajectories.

Law enforcement sources said the operation was tied to warrants stemming from the domestic incident; investigators are examining whether prior threats or weapons reports were documented before the attempted service. Officials have not disclosed the caliber of the weapon used or how quickly the gunfire unfolded, but preliminary accounts indicate the officers came under heavy fire almost immediately.

By nightfall, York County’s grief coalesced into ritual: blue lights on porches, cruisers draped in mourning bands, and a growing memorial outside the hospital. “They never hesitated,” one official said, summarizing a sentiment heard repeatedly among colleagues who gathered there. The district attorney’s office said further updates would follow once family notifications are complete.

The investigation continues under the Pennsylvania State Police with assistance from federal partners. Anyone with information, videos, or doorbell footage from the area has been asked to contact authorities.

This story will be updated as officials release additional details, including the names of the officers and agencies involved.