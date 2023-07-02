Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The French government said Sunday that hundreds more had been arrested in a fifth night of rioting sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old, as police deployed reinforcements to flashpoint cities around the country.

Breitbart News reports that protesters, mostly minors, have torched cars, damaged infrastructure and clashed with police in an outpouring of rage since an officer shot Nahel M. point blank as he attempted to flee a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The killing was captured on video, which spread on social media and fueled anger over police violence against minorities, exposing severe racial tensions in France.

A day after Nahel was laid to rest in his home town near Paris, the interior ministry said police had made 719 arrests overnight — still a provisional tally — after around 1,300 the previous night.

A large residential building has been set on fire by rioters in Grigny, France.pic.twitter.com/HrBu6BOWQI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 2, 2023

45 police officers have been injured, 577 vehicles torched, 74 buildings set on fire and 871 fires set in streets and other public spaces according to officials.

More than 20 police stations have also been attacked.

“Last night the horror and disgrace reached a new level,” said the mayor, Vincent Jeanbrun.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called the attack “intolerable”, while prosecutors said they were treating it as attempted murder.

