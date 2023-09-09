Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

At least 400 police officers are searching for one dangerous escaped convict — who continues to elude them despite multiple sightings in Pennsylvania.

It’s been 10 days since convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante shimmied up a wall at the Chester County Prison and scurried to freedom.

There have been nearly a dozen confirmed sightings — including two on Friday — in Chester County since the 34-year-old Brazilian national’s Aug. 31 escape, and officials have assigned more cops to the manhunt, CNN reported Saturday.

“We pulled more people in through the night last night,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Friday, adding that the state police and other agencies have sent reinforcements.

“We have got numerous tactical teams that are out doing searches.”

State police described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous.

Cavalcante was recently sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally stabbing 33-year-old Deborah Brandao, his former girlfriend, while her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were present in 2021 as reported by the New York Post.