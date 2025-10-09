Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Miami, FL. – Two Miami police officers were shot Thursday morning while responding to reports of gunfire in the Allapattah neighborhood, touching off a prolonged standoff with a gunman barricaded inside a nearby home, authorities said. Both officers, a male sergeant and a female officer, suffered leg wounds and were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police Chief Manny Morales said the incident began shortly before 7 a.m. when officers checked an apparently abandoned vehicle near Northwest 15th Avenue and 26th Street and called for a tow. Minutes later, a ShotSpotter alert drew units to a block away, where they found a car “riddled with bullets.” Gunfire erupted, striking one officer in the knee and the other in the ankle. Tactical teams quickly established a perimeter as the suspected shooter, described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, retreated into a residence with what police called a high-powered rifle.

By midmorning, SWAT officers had surrounded the home and were negotiating. At least one additional person connected to the scene was detained for questioning, authorities said. Officials urged residents to shelter in place and avoid the area while crisis negotiators and family members attempted to persuade the suspect to surrender.

Local broadcasters captured a heavy police presence as the standoff unfolded. Local news outlets reported that the officers were transported by fellow officers rather than an ambulance due to the intensity of the gunfire and rapidly shifting conditions at the scene.

City officials emphasized that both wounded officers were “in good spirits” and that no civilians were reported injured. The department did not immediately release the officers’ names.