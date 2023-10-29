Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Hialeah, Florida – 13-year-old Florida boy called a 911 dispatcher to confess that he had killed his mother while she slept next to his newborn baby sister — and sent photographs of the horror to his friends, according to disturbing reports.

Derek Rosa is facing a first-degree murder charge in his mother’s murder after a grand jury indicted the teen, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, WSVN reported.

He will be tried as an adult but did not attend his first court hearing Friday, according to reports.

Rosa called 911 on October 12th to report that he had just murdered his mother at their home in Hialeah, according to the audio of the call released earlier this week.

The New York Post reported that Rosa allegedly told the dispatcher that he’d taken photos of his mother, Irene Garcia, 39, and sent them to his friends.

“I took pictures and I told my friends about it,” he told the dispatcher. “Is that bad?”

Rosa also is alleged to have said, “Right now, I have the gun with me. I was going to shoot myself, but I didn’t want to. I didn’t want to. There’s a knife in my room and there’s a gun in the living room.”

Rosa’s father and paternal grandmother appeared in juvenile court Friday on his behalf.

“It’s very unfortunate that this tragedy occurred, but this child is very humble, very peaceful and no one could imagine that this would ever happen,” said Jose Rosa, his father, at the hearing, Local 10 News reported.

Rosa has been ordered to be held without bond and transferred to the Metro West Detention Center.

