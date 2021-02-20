COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – An 11-year-old is using his passion for running to help raise money so a Virginia police agency can buy a new service K9.
Braxton Lee will run 100 miles between Feb. 20 and March 31 with a goal to raise $6,000 for the Colonial Heights Police Department, WWBT reported.
“Braxton began his fundraising efforts for similar causes when he was six years old. To date, he has raised over $10,000 for fallen officers’ families across several fundraisers,” a release said.
The young lad will begin his 100 mile journey with the Colonial Half Marathon in Williamsburg on Feb. 20 and finish by running 2.5 miles from Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care to the Colonial Heights Police Department on March 31.
Dunlop House is supporting his efforts. To make a donation by credit card and stay up to date with Braxton’s progress, click here.