The United States Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Pedro Argote, who is the suspected killer of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

In a press release, the Marshals Service said that they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 49-year-old suspect and are offering a $10,000 award.

Officials say that Argote is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities believe Argote is driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL 450 with the Maryland registration of 4EH0408.

The suspected killer is accused of allegedly murdering Assistant Judge Wilkinson on Thursday evening.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 52-year-old judge was found dead in his driveway on Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown with gunshot wounds.

The judge was pronounced dead at Meritus Medical Center.