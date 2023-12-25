Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Colorado Springs – Police in are investigating after a shooting at a mall left one dead and at least three wounded on Christmas Eve.

Fox News reported that the Colorado Springs Police Department said officers responded to shots fired at Citadel Mall at 4:34 p.m. on Sunday. At the scene, police determined that the shooting was the result of a fight between two groups of people.

A man was found shot to death inside the mall, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Two other men were transported to hospitals with at least one gunshot wound each. Colorado Springs police said both men were in serious condition.

A woman was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The surviving victims have also not been identified.

As of Sunday night, police said multiple people were detained and the department is “working to determine their involvement.”